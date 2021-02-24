Oregon reports 528 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Health officials say Oregon has administered more than 75% of the 1,092,385 vaccine doses the state has received to date.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 528 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths related to the virus on Tuesday.

There have been 153,645 known cases in the state since the pandemic started. The statewide death toll is now 2,162 people, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its daily update.

Washington County reported the most cases Tuesday with 64 and Multnomah County had the second-most with 55. Here are all the counties that reported new cases:

Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (11), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (34), Douglas (29), Grant (1), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (46), Jefferson (9), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (55), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (20), Union (5), Washington (64) and Yamhill (15)

Cases have been on a downward trend for much of the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown announced 16 counties improved their risk levels, including two in the Portland metro area. Those counties will be able to relax restrictions on certain businesses starting Friday, Feb. 26.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered a total of 836,075 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including more than 282,000 second doses. To date, 1,092,385 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 165 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, two fewer than Monday. There are 44 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Monday.

OHA released the following information about the eight Oregonians who died: