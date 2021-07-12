Oregon reports 506 new COVID-19 cases in the past 3 days, 5 deaths

Four of the reported deaths are delayed reports from 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 506 new presumptive and positive cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the last three days. OHA is no longer releasing updates on Saturday and Sunday. Four of the five recorded deaths are from 2020.



The new numbers bring the state's total number of recorded infections to 210,729. The death toll has risen to 2,797.



OHA recorded 254 cases on Friday, July 9, 172 cases on Saturday, July 10 and 80 cases on Sunday, July 11.

Cases and deaths

The cases were found in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).

Four of the deaths reported Monday are from 2020. OHA said in a release that counting deaths from death certificates can take time because it is a multi-step process that includes physicians, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the cause of death.

Oregon’s 2,793rd COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 24, 2020, and died on Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,794th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020, and died on April 10, 2020. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,796th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,797th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020, at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,579,892 doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 doses of Moderna and 173,684 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 4,917 doses per day.



As of Monday, 2,430,767 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,229,939 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

For more information on vaccines in Oregon, visit OHA's dashboards.

Hospitalizations