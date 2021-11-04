Oregon reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Oregon reported 499 new cases and no new deaths in its daily update on Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced in its daily update on Sunday an additional 499 new positive or presumptively positive COVID-19 cases in the state.



The new cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 170,568. No new deaths were reported and Oregon’s death toll remains at 2,440.



The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (1), Columbia (9), Coos (6), Crook (3), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43) and Yamhill (9).

In Oregon, there are 179 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is nine more patients than was reported on Saturday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, which is the same number as was reported on Saturday.



Oregon is averaging a total of 37,256 doses of vaccine a day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Moderna and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.