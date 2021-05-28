Oregon reports 433 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

The state's death toll is now 2,665. There have been a total of 200,632 known cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 433 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of Friday, Oregon has administered 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna, and 140,073 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.



There are 1,811,098 people in the state who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 260 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is four more than Thursday. There are 59 people with coronavirus in intensive care unite beds, which is 9 fewer than Thursday.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday, with 66, followed by Clackamas County with 53.

The cases reported on Thursday were found in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath (14), Lane (21), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (40) and Yamhill (7).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the 5 new deaths reported on Thursday:

Oregon’s 2,661st death is a 68-year-old woman from Josephine county who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,662nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,663rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,664th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,665th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 9 and died on May 27 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.