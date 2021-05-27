Oregon reports 433 new COVID cases, 21 more deaths

The total number of known cases in the state since the pandemic began has surpassed 200,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 433 new coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths on Thursday.

The total number of known cases in the state since the pandemic began is now at 200,210.

OHA Director Patrick Allen said the mark is a reminder that while case counts are decreasing statewide, there remains a risk of COVID in Oregon.

"I urge caution for Oregonians who are not vaccinated yet. You are still at risk of infection and should wear a mask indoors and practice physical distance precautions." said Allen.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, Oregon has now administered 2,154,797 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,572,083 first and second doses of Moderna and 138,588 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

There are 1,790,838 people statewide who have completed a vaccine series.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 64, followed by Marion County with 48 and Deschutes County with 41.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (50), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (4), Deschutes (41), Douglas (24), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (17), Linn (23), Malheur (4), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (64), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (38) and Yamhill (14).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there were 256 people with coronavirus in hospitals on Thursday, which is 17 fewer than Wednesday. There are 68 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths