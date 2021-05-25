Oregon reports 424 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,391 known cases in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 424 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Tuesday.

Oregon's death toll is now 2,628.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. As of Tuesday, 2,182,229 people in the state have had at least one vaccine dose.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 57, followed by Deschutes and Clackamas counties with 48 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 274 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is eight more than Monday. There are 75 people in intensive care unit beds, which is the same as Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the four new deaths reported Tuesday: