Oregon reports 424 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 424 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Tuesday.
Oregon's death toll is now 2,628.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. As of Tuesday, 2,182,229 people in the state have had at least one vaccine dose.
New cases
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 57, followed by Deschutes and Clackamas counties with 48 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 199,391 known cases in Oregon.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are 274 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is eight more than Monday. There are 75 people in intensive care unit beds, which is the same as Monday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the four new deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 2,625th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,626th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,627th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,628th COVID-19 death is a 24-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.