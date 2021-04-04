Oregon reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily update, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 404 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as well at one new death. Sunday’s totals bring the state’s death toll to 2,392 and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 166,882. The cases were found in the following counties:

OHA reported that 32,692 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered 1,000,991 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 924,661 doses of Moderna and 49,520 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. For more information about vaccines in Oregon, you can visit OHA’s website.



There are 150 people hospitalized across Oregon with COVID-19, which is three fewer than was reported on Saturday. There are 43 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than was reported the day prior. For more information about hospitalizations in Oregon, click here.