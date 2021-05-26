Oregon reports 399 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

The total number of known cases in the state since the pandemic began is now 199,784.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 399 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

Oregon's death toll is now 2,639. The total number of known cases in the state since the pandemic began is now 199,784.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, Oregon has now administered 2,138,051 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,561,198 first and second doses of Moderna and 136,795 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. There are 2,194,351 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

New cases

Clackamas County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 60, followed by Multnomah County with 58 and Marion County with 43.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (11), Clackamas (60), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (38), Douglas (20), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (4), Josephine (13), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (24), Lincoln (1), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (43), Morrow (2), Multnomah (58), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (6), Wasco (3), Washington (28) and Yamhill (5).

Hospitalizations