Oregon reports 393 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

The new cases bring the state's total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 147,122.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report on Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, as well as four more deaths.

The death toll in Oregon has risen to 2,023 and the total number of infections in the state since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 147,122.

The 393 cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (8)

Clackamas (28)

Columbia (3)

Coos (11)

Crook (5)

Curry (9)

Deschutes (30)

Douglas (10)

Harney (2)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (23)

Jefferson (6)

Josephine (6)

Lake (2)

Lane (28)

Lincoln (4)

Linn (8)

Malheur (1)

Marion (41)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (63)

Polk (16)

Umatilla (13)

Union (1)

Wasco (3)

Washington (51)

Yamhill (16)

The following information was released about the four deaths:

Oregon’s 2,020th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Nov. 29 at their residence. The person’s gender and the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,021st COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,023rd COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

According to OHA, two more people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than was reported on Friday, bringing the total to 230. There are 53 patients in ICU beds that are positive for COVID-19, which is one more than was reported on Saturday.

OHA is also keeping track of its vaccinations as the state works through Phase 1a of vaccination. On Sunday, OHA reported that 21,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.