Oregon reports 370 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 370 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

The total number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 204,291.

Vaccinations

According to OHA, 93,234 more Oregonians 18 and older need to get vaccinated to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal for lifting most COVID restrictions.

Oregon has now administered 2,337,634 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,659,139 first and second doses of Moderna and 153,424 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Thursday, 1,991,717 people in the state have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,303,485 people who have had at least one dose.

New cases

Deschutes County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday with 85, followed by Multnomah County with 59.

Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (1), Columbia (4), Coos (2), Crook (11), Deschutes (85), Douglas (17), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (10), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Multnomah (59), Polk (7), Umatilla (8), Union (1), Washington (22) and Yamhill (4).

As of Thursday evening, OHA had not released any information about the 10 new deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 173 COVID patients hospitalized in Oregon, nine more than Wednesday. Of those patients, 41 are in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than Wednesday.