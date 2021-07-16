Oregon reports 369 new COVID cases and 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 369 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on July 16.
There have been 211,998 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,607,790 doses of Pfizer, 1,765,059 doses of Moderna and 175,839 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
As of Friday, 2,445,717 people have had at least one dose and 2,271,516 people have completed a vaccine series.
New cases
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Friday with 55, followed by Washington County with 33.
OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties:
Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).
Hospitalizations
There are 141 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is four more than Thursday. There are 44 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Thursday.
Deaths
Health officials released the following information about the seven new deaths reported on Friday:
- Oregon’s 2,811th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,812th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Feb. 3. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,813th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,814th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on Jan. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,815th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,816th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,817th COVID-19 death was a 54-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.