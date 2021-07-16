Oregon reports 369 new COVID cases and 7 more deaths

There have been 211,998 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 369 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on July 16.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,607,790 doses of Pfizer, 1,765,059 doses of Moderna and 175,839 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Friday, 2,445,717 people have had at least one dose and 2,271,516 people have completed a vaccine series.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Friday with 55, followed by Washington County with 33.

OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Benton (9), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (6), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Hood River (1), Jackson (28), Josephine (12), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (28), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (28), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (33) and Yamhill (8).

Hospitalizations

There are 141 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is four more than Thursday. There are 44 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Thursday.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the seven new deaths reported on Friday: