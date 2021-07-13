Oregon reports 340 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Tuesday.
There have been a total of 211,065 known COVID-19 cases and 2,800 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 2,432,897 people have had at least one dose and 2,234,820 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
New cases
Jackson County reported the highest number of new cases with 48, followed by Washington County with 36.
Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (5), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (7), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Jackson (48), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (24), Lincoln (6), Linn (9), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Multnomah (17), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (30), Wasco (1), Washington (36) and Yamhill (7).
Hospitalizations
There are 111 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is two more than Monday. There are 30 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Monday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 2,798th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on March 19 and died on March 30 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,799th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 20, 2020 and died on Nov. 26, 2020 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,800th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 2 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.