Oregon reports 340 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 340 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 211,065 known COVID-19 cases and 2,800 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 2,583,281 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,758,704 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,003 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 2,432,897 people have had at least one dose and 2,234,820 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

Jackson County reported the highest number of new cases with 48, followed by Washington County with 36.

Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (5), Benton (5), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (7), Deschutes (6), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Jackson (48), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (15), Lake (4), Lane (24), Lincoln (6), Linn (9), Malheur (6), Marion (28), Multnomah (17), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (30), Wasco (1), Washington (36) and Yamhill (7).

Hospitalizations

There are 111 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is two more than Monday. There are 30 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Tuesday: