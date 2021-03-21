Oregon reports 339 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The state has administered about 80% of the 1,858,385 vaccine doses it has received to date.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 339 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths connected to the virus. During the pandemic, the state has had 161,320 known cases and 2,362 deaths.

Multnomah County had the most cases reported Saturday with 51, followed by Clackamas County with 39.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of Saturday's new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2)

Vaccinations

On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said another 35,608 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon. A total of 1,487,154 doses have been administered out of the 1,858,385 doses the state has received to date.

Nearly 550,000 Oregonians are considered fully vaccinated. Just over 960,000 have received at least one dose.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Oregon dropped slightly Saturday. There are 106 COVID patients in the hospital, nine fewer than Friday. Twenty-six COVID patients are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five Oregonians who died: