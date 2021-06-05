Oregon reports 330 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 330 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 202,995 known coronavirus cases in Oregon. The death toll is now up to 2,691.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,265,251 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,633,378 first and second doses of Moderna and 148,514 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are 196 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 23 fewer than Friday. There are 60 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Friday.
New cases
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Saturday with 44, followed by Marion County with 33.
OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Crook (4), Deschutes (16), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (25), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (21), Yamhill (29).
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the five new deaths reported on Saturday:
- Oregon’s 2,687th death is a 79-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 17 and died on June 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,688th death is a 79-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 31 at Kaiser Willamette Falls Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,689th death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,690th death is a 90-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,691st death is a 78-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.