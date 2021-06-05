Oregon reports 330 new COVID cases, 5 more deaths

Since the pandemic began, there have been 202,995 known coronavirus cases in Oregon. The death toll is now up to 2,691.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 330 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 202,995 known coronavirus cases in Oregon. The death toll is now up to 2,691.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,265,251 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,633,378 first and second doses of Moderna and 148,514 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 196 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 23 fewer than Friday. There are 60 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Friday.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Saturday with 44, followed by Marion County with 33.

OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Crook (4), Deschutes (16), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (8), Lake (1), Lane (25), Lincoln (1), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (33), Morrow (1), Multnomah (44), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (5), Washington (21), Yamhill (29).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five new deaths reported on Saturday: