Oregon reports 307 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 307 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Tuesday.
There have been 203,671 known coronavirus cases reported in Oregon since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,305,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,645,747 first and second doses of Moderna and 151,144 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. As of Tuesday, 1,951,646 people in the state have completed a COVID-19-vaccine series and 2,292,591 people have had at least one dose.
OHA said 106,455 more Oregonians 16 and older need to be vaccinated in order to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.
New cases
Washington County reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 45, followed by Clackamas and Marion Counties with 35.
Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (7), Klamath (3), Lane (27), Linn (12), Malheur (3), Marion (35), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (45), Yamhill (4).
Hospitalizations
OHA said there are 172 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 34 fewer than Monday. There are 36 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 fewer than Monday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the six new deaths:
- Oregon’s 2,695th death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 6 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,696th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on May 31 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,697th death is a 93-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,698th death is a 100-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 4 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,699th death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 5 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,670th death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 27 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.