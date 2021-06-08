Oregon reports 307 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority said 106,455 more Oregonians 16 and older need to be vaccinated in order to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 307 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 203,671 known coronavirus cases reported in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,305,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,645,747 first and second doses of Moderna and 151,144 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. As of Tuesday, 1,951,646 people in the state have completed a COVID-19-vaccine series and 2,292,591 people have had at least one dose.

OHA said 106,455 more Oregonians 16 and older need to be vaccinated in order to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.

New cases

Washington County reported the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 45, followed by Clackamas and Marion Counties with 35.

Health officials said the new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (7), Klamath (3), Lane (27), Linn (12), Malheur (3), Marion (35), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (45), Yamhill (4).

Hospitalizations

OHA said there are 172 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 34 fewer than Monday. There are 36 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 fewer than Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the six new deaths: