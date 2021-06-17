Oregon reports 300 new COVID cases, 1 new death

The Oregon Health Authority said as of Thursday, 55,697 more Oregonians need to get at least one dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 300 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Thursday.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,415,419 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,692,352 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,253 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Thursday, 2,340,646 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,077,399 have completed a vaccine series.

The OHA said 55,697 more Oregonians need to get at least one dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal.

Hospitalizations

There are 151 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 11 fewer than Wednesday. There are 37 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is the same as Wednesday.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Thursday with 35, followed by Marion County with 27.

Health officials said the new cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (6), Benton (5), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (6), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (15), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (5), Lane (26), Lincoln (7), Linn (18), Malheur (5), Marion (27), Morrow (2), Multnomah (35), Polk (10), Umatilla (20), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (17) and Yamhill (3).

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the one new death reported on Thursday: