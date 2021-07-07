Oregon reports 273 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

A total of 2,788 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 209,764 known COVID-19 cases in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Wednesday.

A total of 2,788 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 209,764 known COVID-19 cases in the state.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,965,545 doses of Pfizer, 2,240,820 doses of Moderna and 299,100 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 2,416,671 people have received at least one shot and 2,211,237 people have completed a vaccine series.

On July 2, two days after Oregon fully reopened, the OHA announced that 70% of Oregonians 18 and older had received at least one COVID-19 dose, reaching the threshold Gov. Kate Brown initially set for reopening.

New cases

Marion County had the highest number of new cases reported on Wednesday with 37, followed by Washington County with 30.

Health officials said the new cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

There are 106 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 19 fewer than Tuesday. There are 31 people with coronavirus in intensive care unite beds, which is two more than Tuesday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the six new deaths reported on Wednesday: