Oregon reports 273 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 273 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Wednesday.
A total of 2,788 Oregonians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 209,764 known COVID-19 cases in the state.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,965,545 doses of Pfizer, 2,240,820 doses of Moderna and 299,100 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 2,416,671 people have received at least one shot and 2,211,237 people have completed a vaccine series.
On July 2, two days after Oregon fully reopened, the OHA announced that 70% of Oregonians 18 and older had received at least one COVID-19 dose, reaching the threshold Gov. Kate Brown initially set for reopening.
New cases
Marion County had the highest number of new cases reported on Wednesday with 37, followed by Washington County with 30.
Health officials said the new cases were found in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (5), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (5), Klamath (11), Lane (12), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (37), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (18), Union (7), Wallowa (1), Washington (30), Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
There are 106 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 19 fewer than Tuesday. There are 31 people with coronavirus in intensive care unite beds, which is two more than Tuesday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the six new deaths reported on Wednesday:
- Oregon’s 2,783rd COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 15 and died on July 3 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,784th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Hood River County who tested positive on July 2 and died on July 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,785th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,786th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 5 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,787th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 24 and died on June 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,788th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.