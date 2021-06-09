Oregon reports 269 new COVID cases, 16 more deaths

As of Wednesday, 93,444 more Oregonians 18 and older need to get at least one vaccine dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal, health officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 269 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 203,933 known COVID-19 cases in the state.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 93,444 more Oregonians 18 and older need to get at least one dose to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal, OHA said.

Oregon has now administered 2,319,302 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,651,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 152,192 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

New cases

Marion County had the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday with 40, followed by Multnomah County with 32.

Health officials said the new cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (15), Jefferson (6), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (3) Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (40), Morrow (2), Multnomah (32), Polk (7), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (7).

Hospitalizations

OHA said there are 164 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is eight fewer than Tuesday. There are 36 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is the same as Tuesday.