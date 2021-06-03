Oregon reports 267 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

There have been a total of 202,247 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, Oregon has administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna, and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

There are 2,255,274 people in the state who have had at least one dose and 1,877,344 people who have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

OHA said 228 people with coronavirus are in the hospital, which is one more than Wednesday. There are 63 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

Cases

There has been a total of 202,247 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 48, followed by Douglas County with 36.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported on Thursday: