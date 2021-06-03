Oregon reports 267 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 267 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Thursday.
Vaccinations
As of Thursday, Oregon has administered 2,232,799 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,615,840 first and second doses of Moderna, and 145,844 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
There are 2,255,274 people in the state who have had at least one dose and 1,877,344 people who have completed a vaccine series.
Hospitalizations
OHA said 228 people with coronavirus are in the hospital, which is one more than Wednesday. There are 63 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.
Cases
There has been a total of 202,247 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Thursday with 48, followed by Douglas County with 36.
The new cases are in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (18), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (36), Gilliam (7), Hood River (2), Jackson (19), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (21), Linn (15), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (9) and Yamhill (2).
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported on Thursday:
- Oregon’s 2,677th death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,678th death is a 57-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on April 28 and died on June 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,679th death is a 70-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,680th death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 9 and died on May 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,681st death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 2 at Salem Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,682nd death is a 70-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 14 and died on June 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,683rd death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on March 22 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.