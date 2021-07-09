Oregon reports 265 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

There have been a total of 2,792 deaths and 210,229 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 265 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Friday.

There have been a total of 2,792 deaths and 210,229 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,568,978 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,753,885 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,716 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Friday, 2,423,996 people have had at least one dose, or 59%, and 2,222,166 people have completed a vaccine series.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, OHA Director Pat Allen said Oregon ranks 18th in the U.S. in the percentage of total population vaccinated with at least one dose.

New cases

Multnomah County reported the highest number of new cases with 31, followed by Marion County with 26.

OHA said the new cases reported on Friday were found in the following counties:

Baker (7), Benton (7), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (17), Grant (3), Harney (3), Jackson (22), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (6), Linn (13), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (5), Washington (20) and Yamhill (8).

Hospitalizations

There are 99 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is one fewer than Thursday and the lowest number OHA has reported since Sept. 14, 2020. There are 26 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two deaths reported on Friday: