Oregon reports 252 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Total deaths from COVID-19 have surpassed 450 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 454, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 252 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state total to 26,293.

Oregon’s 448th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 26 and died on August 27, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 449th COVID-19 death was a 37-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on August 10 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 450th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 451st COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 14 and died on August 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 452nd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on August 23 and died on August 26, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 453rd COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 15, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 454th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Baker (2)

Clackamas (20)

Coos (2)

Deschutes (2)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (18)

Jefferson (3)

Klamath (1)

Lane (11)

Lincoln (1)

Linn (4)

Malheur (26)

Marion (40)

Morrow (2)

Multnomah (46)

Polk (3)

Umatilla (20)

Union (5)

Washington (33)

Yamhill (12)