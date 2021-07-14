Oregon reports 251 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 211,315 reported COVID-19 cases and 2,803 deaths in the state.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 2,587,462 doses of Pfizer, 1,760,201 doses of Moderna and 174,296 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 2,435,438 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,238,480 people have completed a vaccine series.
New cases
Jackson County had the highest number of new cases with 29, followed by Multnomah and Umatilla counties with 27.
OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties:
Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).
Hospitalizations
There are 122 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 11 more than Tuesday. There are 34 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Tuesday.
Deaths
Health officials released the following information about the three deaths reported on Wednesday:
- Oregon’s 2,801st COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,802nd COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,803rd COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 4; the location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.