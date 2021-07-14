Oregon reports 251 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 211,315 known COVID-19 cases and 2,803 deaths in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 251 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 2,587,462 doses of Pfizer, 1,760,201 doses of Moderna and 174,296 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,435,438 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,238,480 people have completed a vaccine series.

New cases

Jackson County had the highest number of new cases with 29, followed by Multnomah and Umatilla counties with 27.

OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).

Hospitalizations

There are 122 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 11 more than Tuesday. There are 34 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Tuesday.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the three deaths reported on Wednesday: