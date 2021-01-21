Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 704 new cases

As of Jan. 20, more than 27,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore — Health officials on Wednesday reported that 24 more Oregonians have died of complications from COVID-19.

The state's coronavirus death toll is now 1,832 people, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said in its daily update.

OHA also reported 704 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It's the third day in a row that Oregon has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.

There have been 135,142 known cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Oregon vaccine distribution

As of Wednesday, OHA says 238,760 COVID-19 vaccine doses have administered in Oregon. That's almost 55% of the 436,250 doses the state has received so far.

At least 27,464 Oregonians have received the two doses required to be considered fully vaccinated.

More information can be found on OHA's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon was 336 on Wednesday, which is eight more than Tuesday. There were 90 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, two fewer than Tuesday.

OHA's hospitalization numbers do not reflect admissions per day or the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Here are the Oregon counties with new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 21

Clackamas: 36

Clatsop: 6

Coos: 12

Crook: 7

Deschutes: 38

Douglas: 17

Harney: 3

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 38

Jefferson: 7

Josephine: 15

Klamath: 16

Lake: 4

Lane: 53

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 26

Malheur: 29

Marion: 83

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 99

Polk: 22

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 53

Union: 7

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 6

Washington: 60

Yamhill: 26