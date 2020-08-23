x
Oregon reports 231 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

The state's total cases has now reached 24,937. The total deaths remains at 417
PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday. 

The new cases are in the following counties: 

  • Clackamas (19)
  • Columbia (2)
  • Coos (1)
  • Deschutes (8)
  • Jackson (13)
  • Jefferson (1)
  • Klamath (2)
  • Lane (4)
  • Linn (7)
  • Malheur (28)
  • Marion (41)
  • Morrow (2)
  • Multnomah (64)
  • Polk (3)
  • Umatilla (7)
  • Washington (26)
  • Yamhill (3).

