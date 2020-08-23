Oregon reports 231 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 417, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (19)
- Columbia (2)
- Coos (1)
- Deschutes (8)
- Jackson (13)
- Jefferson (1)
- Klamath (2)
- Lane (4)
- Linn (7)
- Malheur (28)
- Marion (41)
- Morrow (2)
- Multnomah (64)
- Polk (3)
- Umatilla (7)
- Washington (26)
- Yamhill (3).
