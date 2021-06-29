Oregon reports 230 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

As of Tuesday, 2,388,255 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,147,617 people have completed a vaccine series.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 230 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 208,446 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The state will reopen by Wednesday, June 30. That means all state COVID-19 health and safety restrictions -- including the statewide mask mandate, physical distancing requirements and capacity limits -- will be lifted.

Gov. Kate Brown had originally set a goal of vaccinating 70% of adult residents before lifting restrictions. Last week, she announced the state would open no later than Wednesday even if the state didn't meet that goal.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 2,476,519 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,732.809 first and second doses of Moderna and 167,263 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 2,388,255 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,147,617 people have completed a vaccine series.

New cases

Multnomah County reported the highest number of cases with 31, followed by Lane and Washington counties with 25.

OHA said the new cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).

Hospitalizations

There are 149 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 35 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than Monday.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the new deaths reported Tuesday: