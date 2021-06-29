Oregon reports 230 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 230 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Tuesday.
There have been 208,446 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The state will reopen by Wednesday, June 30. That means all state COVID-19 health and safety restrictions -- including the statewide mask mandate, physical distancing requirements and capacity limits -- will be lifted.
Gov. Kate Brown had originally set a goal of vaccinating 70% of adult residents before lifting restrictions. Last week, she announced the state would open no later than Wednesday even if the state didn't meet that goal.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 2,476,519 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,732.809 first and second doses of Moderna and 167,263 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 2,388,255 people have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 2,147,617 people have completed a vaccine series.
New cases
Multnomah County reported the highest number of cases with 31, followed by Lane and Washington counties with 25.
OHA said the new cases were found in the following counties:
Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).
Hospitalizations
There are 149 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 35 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than Monday.
Deaths
Health officials released the following information about the new deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 2,764th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,765th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on June 24 and died on June 26 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,766th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,767th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,768th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,769th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25, 2020 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,770th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.