Oregon reports 227 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

There have been a total of 207,998 known COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,467,923 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,728,843 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,245 single does of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

New cases

Multnomah County has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday with 35, followed by Marion County with 28 and Linn County with 20.

Health officials reported the new cases in the following counties:

Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).

Hospitalizations

There are 145 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is six less than Friday. There are 35 people with coronavirus in intensive car units, which is three more than yesterday.

Deaths

Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,763 people in Oregon have died from COVID-19.

The OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported on Saturday: