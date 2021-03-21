Oregon reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

With the 224 additional cases, the state has seen 161,531 recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One more person has died due to COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,363. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported in its daily update that there are 224 more confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state. With the 224 additional cases, the state has seen 161,531 recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic.



The 224 cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (8)

Clackamas (21)

Columbia (6)

Coos (6)

Deschutes (11)

Douglas (8)

Grant (3)

Jackson (12)

Jefferson (1)

Josephine (13)

Lake (1)

Lane (8)

Linn (12)

Marion (38)

Multnomah (28)

Polk (4)

Union (2)

Washington (40)

Yamhill (1)

Vaccination efforts continue in Oregon and on Sunday, the cumulative total of administered vaccines was 1,509,386 and a total of 1,858,385 doses have been delivered across the state.



For more information about vaccines in Oregon, visit OHA’s website.