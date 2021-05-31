Oregon reports 220 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

There have been a total of 201,475 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Monday.

The state's death toll is now 2,671. There have been a total of 201,475 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,210,833 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,601,554 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,157 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Monday, 1,850,566 people in the state have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are 249 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 61 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Sunday.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases with 39, followed by Clackamas County with 35 and Marion County with 31.

OHA reported the new cases were found in the following counties: Clackamas (35), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (15), Jackson (17), Josephine (6), Klamath (6), Lane (21), Lincoln (3), Linn (9), Marion (31), Morrow (2), Multnomah (39), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Wasco (4), Yamhill (2).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the new deaths reported on Monday:



