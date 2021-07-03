Oregon reports 211 new COVID-19 cases

This data brings the state's total number of recorded infections to 157,285 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll for the state remains at 2,296.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report on Sunday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 211 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state and no new deaths.

This data brings the state's total number of recorded infections to 157,285 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll for the state remains at 2,296.

The cases were recorded in the following counties:

Benton (10)

Clackamas (26)

Columbia (1)

Coos (4)

Curry (8)

Deschutes (9)

Douglas (12)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (13)

Jefferson (3)

Josephine (5)

Klamath (1)

Lake (3)

Lane (16)

Lincoln (1)

Linn (7)

Malheur (2)

Marion (17)

Morrow (1)

Multnomah (23)

Polk (8)

Tillamook (4)

Washington (20)

Yamhill (16)

According to OHA, there are three more patients in the hospital with COVID-19, bringing the total to 116. There are 34 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds, which is five more than was reported on Saturday.

OHA is also keeping track of vaccinations as the rollout continues. On Sunday, it reported that 26,235 doses of vaccinations were added to the state's immunization registry. While cumulative totals can take several days to finalize, OHA has said that Oregon has administered 1,142,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 1,362,535 doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the state.