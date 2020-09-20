Oregon reports 208 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

State total cases have now reached 30,801, with COVID-19 related deaths reaching 526.

Oregon Health Authority reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday bringing the state total to 30,801.

Oregon’s 526th COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept.18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The new cases are in the following counties:

Benton (7)

Clackamas (18)

Clatsop (4)

Columbia (3)

Coos (2)

Deschutes (9)

Douglas (2)

Gilliam (1)

Hood River (4)

Jackson (5)

Jefferson (2)

Klamath (1)

Lane (23)

Linn (7)

Malheur (15)

Marion (21)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (41)

Polk (1)

Umatilla (8)

Washington (28)

and Yamhill (3).