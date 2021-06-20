Oregon reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

On Friday, the state was 68.5% immunized. The state will reopen, per Gov. Kate Brown, when the state reaches 70%.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 200 new presumed and positive COVID-19 cases in the state and one additional death in its daily update on Sunday.



This brings the state’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 206,774. The death toll has risen to 2,754.



Cases and deaths



The 200 cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (6), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Linn (9), Marion (21), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Union (3), Washington (21), Yamhill (3).

The following information was given by OHA regarding the one reported death:



Oregon’s 2,754th death was a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on May 22 and died June 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Vaccinations



Oregon has now administered a total of 2,437,234 doses of Pfizer, 1,704,526 doses of Moderna and 162,520 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,102,735 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,352,425 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The seven-day running average is now 12,724 doses per day.