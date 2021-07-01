Oregon reports 198 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

As of Thursday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose and 2,115,776 people have completed a vaccine series.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 198 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths in its daily report Thursday.

There have been a total of 208,834 known coronavirus cases in Oregon since the pandemic began and 2,778 people have died.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,534,832 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,740,400 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,932 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Thursday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose and 2,115,776 people have completed a vaccine series.

According to health officials, 5,119 more Oregonians need to get a vaccine shot to reach the 70% vaccination threshold. However, Gov. Brown lifted most COVID-19 restrictions including the mask mandate on June 30.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases reported on Thursday with 21, followed by Lane County with 18.

Health officials said the new cases reported on Thursday were found in the following counties:

Benton (1), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).

Breakthrough cases

Through June 30, the OHA has identified 1,790 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. About 10% of those cases are connected to people living in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings.

Breakthrough cases are instances where a person tests positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after receiving a second vaccine shot.

OHA said the number of vaccine breakthrough cases remains very small compared to more than 2.18 million people who have completed a vaccine series.

Health officials provide updates on breakthrough cases the first Thursday of each month.

Hospitalizations

There are 134 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is two fewer than Wednesday. There are 27 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the four new deaths reported on Thursday: