Oregon reports 1,836 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,836 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its daily update on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the state’s total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 318,914 and the death toll to 3,661.



Pediatric Dashboard Update

OHA releases its pediatric dashboard update with notable findings in the data every Thursday.

This week, it noted that between Sept. 12-18, pediatric case rates were highest among people ages 12-17 at 283.2 cases per 100,000, followed closely by people ages 6-11 at 259.2 cases per 100,000. This number has trended down from the week of Sept. 5 when there were 334.6 cases per 100,000 cases found in children ages 12-17.

OHA is also now keeping data about pediatric cases by race.

“OHA understands children in communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and have experienced more cases than White children,” said Dr. Bukhosi Dube, senior health advisor at OHA. “We are working to address this by partnering with community organizations to hold testing and vaccine webinars and events across the state, and provide information and services in a variety of languages. While we are pleased the gap is closing, we continue to expand our work to ensure all those living in Oregon have access to vital vaccines and healthcare.”

Hospitalizations



There are 885 people hospitalized across Oregon with COVID-19, which is 54 fewer than was reported on Wednesday. Of those patients, there are 263 in intensive care unit (ICU) beds with the virus, which is seven fewer than was reported Wednesday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 642 total (9% availability) and 381 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (9% availability).

OHA asks that you do not go to the hospital to receive a COVID-19 test as emergency departments across the state are under significant stress dealing with high volumes of COVID patients.

If you’re looking for a COVID-19 test you can find a provider here.



Vaccinations

The seven-day running average for vaccines is now 7,713 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,937,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,893,550 doses of Moderna and 212,116 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,717,918 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,483,452 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

Thursday’s reported cases were found in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (18), Columbia (18), Coos (66), Crook (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (185), Douglas (67), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (90), Jefferson (39), Josephine (34), Klamath (49), Lake (11), Lane (141), Lincoln (8), Linn (65), Malheur (26), Marion (166), Morrow (7), Multnomah (231), Polk (48), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (105), Union (13), Wallowa (11), Wasco (15), Washington (148) and Yamhill (54).

Oregon’s 3,650th COVID-19 related death was a 58-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,651st COVID-19 related death was a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,652nd COVID-19 related death was a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,653rd COVID-19 related death was a 41-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,654th COVID-19 related death was a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 19 at St. Anthony Hospital. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,655th COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,656th COVID-19 related death was a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 20 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,657th COVID-19 related death was an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,658th COVID-19 related death was an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,659th COVID-19 related death was a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,660th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Sept. 10 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.