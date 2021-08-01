Oregon reports 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Friday reported 1,755 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and seven more deaths.
There has been a total of 122,847 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,575 people who have died.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, according to OHA. There are 451 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 11 fewer than reported on Thursday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, three fewer than reported on Wednesday.
OHA also said 7,994 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 578 second doses, were administered. Gov. Kate Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of at least 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.
There have been 252,350 doses of the vaccine delivered to sites across Oregon, but only 74,914 shots have been administered.
Of Friday’s newly reported cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 256, followed by Washington County with 253. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 43
- Clackamas: 203
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 12
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 92
- Douglas: 27
- Gilliam: 3
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 20
- Jackson: 83
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 60
- Klamath: 115
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 105
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 42
- Malheur: 24
- Marion: 179
- Morrow: 12
- Multnomah: 256
- Polk: 42
- Sherman: 4
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 44
- Union: 20
- Wasco: 18
- Washington: 253
- Yamhill: 47
OHA released the following information on the newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 1,569th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,570th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,571st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,572nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,573rd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 5 at Good Shepherd Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,574th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 5 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,575th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.