Oregon reports 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

There has been a total of 122,847 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,575 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Friday reported 1,755 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and seven more deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, according to OHA. There are 451 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 11 fewer than reported on Thursday. There are 88 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, three fewer than reported on Wednesday.

OHA also said 7,994 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 578 second doses, were administered. Gov. Kate Brown has challenged OHA to vaccinate at a rate of at least 12,000 doses a day by the end of next week.

There have been 252,350 doses of the vaccine delivered to sites across Oregon, but only 74,914 shots have been administered.

Of Friday’s newly reported cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 256, followed by Washington County with 253. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 3

Benton: 43

Clackamas: 203

Clatsop: 8

Columbia: 12

Coos: 18

Crook: 3

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 92

Douglas: 27

Gilliam: 3

Harney: 1

Hood River: 20

Jackson: 83

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 60

Klamath: 115

Lake: 1

Lane: 105

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 42

Malheur: 24

Marion: 179

Morrow: 12

Multnomah: 256

Polk: 42

Sherman: 4

Tillamook: 5

Umatilla: 44

Union: 20

Wasco: 18

Washington: 253

Yamhill: 47

OHA released the following information on the newly reported deaths: