Oregon reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

State health officials reported 113,909 coronavirus cases and 1,477 deaths in 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Dec. 31. There have been 113,909 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Nine more people in Oregon died of coronavirus complications, raising the statewide death toll to 1,477 people.

Oregon has received 187,575 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, 5,188 Oregonians were vaccinated for a total of 38,698 who've received the first of two doses.

OHA launched a dashboard on its website where people can keep track of the state's vaccine progress.

At this time, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are among the only people in the state who are eligible for vaccination.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 488 on Thursday, 33 fewer than Wednesday. There are 106 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than Wednesday.

Multnomah County (336) reported the most cases Thursday followed by Marion County (188) and Washington County (184). Rural Umatilla County reported 144 cases, four more than urban Clackamas County.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 12

Benton: 22

Clackamas: 140

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 9

Coos: 9

Crook: 6

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 68

Douglas: 21

Harney: 3

Hood River: 16

Jackson: 103

Jefferson: 32

Josephine: 29

Klamath: 34

Lake: 2

Lane: 120

Lincoln: 11

Linn: 56

Malheur: 33

Marion: 188

Morrow: 10

Multnomah: 336

Polk: 39

Tillamook: 5

Umatilla: 144

Union: 3

Wasco: 11

Washington: 184

Yamhill: 31

OHA released the following information about the nine people who died: