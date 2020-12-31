Oregon reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Dec. 31. There have been 113,909 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
Nine more people in Oregon died of coronavirus complications, raising the statewide death toll to 1,477 people.
Oregon has received 187,575 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, 5,188 Oregonians were vaccinated for a total of 38,698 who've received the first of two doses.
OHA launched a dashboard on its website where people can keep track of the state's vaccine progress.
At this time, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are among the only people in the state who are eligible for vaccination.
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dropped to 488 on Thursday, 33 fewer than Wednesday. There are 106 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than Wednesday.
Multnomah County (336) reported the most cases Thursday followed by Marion County (188) and Washington County (184). Rural Umatilla County reported 144 cases, four more than urban Clackamas County.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 12
- Benton: 22
- Clackamas: 140
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 9
- Coos: 9
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 68
- Douglas: 21
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 103
- Jefferson: 32
- Josephine: 29
- Klamath: 34
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 120
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 56
- Malheur: 33
- Marion: 188
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 336
- Polk: 39
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 144
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 184
- Yamhill: 31
OHA released the following information about the nine people who died:
- Oregon’s 1,469th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,470th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,471st COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,472nd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,473rd COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,474th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,475th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,476th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 25 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,477th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.