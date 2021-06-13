Oregon reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Oregon has now administered 2,375,566 doses of Pfizer,1,670,469 doses of Moderna and 156,225 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 167 new presumptive and positive cases of COVID-19 in the state in its daily update on Sunday.



The state’s death toll sits at 2,730 and there have been 205,029 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).

The following information was released about Sunday’s reported death:

Oregon’s 2,730th COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 12 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations



There are 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is three more than was reported on Saturday. A total of 39 people are in intensive care units with the virus, which is two fewer than was reported on Saturday.



The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,207, which is a 22.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.

Vaccinations

The seven-day running average of vaccines is 17,498 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,375,566 doses of Pfizer,1,670,469 doses of Moderna and 156,225 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,862,225 doses of Pfizer, 2,176,380 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.