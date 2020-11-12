Oregon reports 1,610 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

More than 91,000 Oregonians have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,138 have died in the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more people have died of complications from the virus.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 91,421 cases so far during the pandemic.

Thirty-two of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases on Friday. Multnomah County had the most with 289 followed by Washington County with 198 and Clackamas County with 185.

The number of coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations have also been setting records in recent weeks.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,138 people on Friday.

There were 576 coronavirus patients hospitalized across Oregon, the same number as Thursday, and 128 of them are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one more than yesterday.

As the state's coronavirus situation worsens with the cold weather, there is some good news.

Thousands of doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive at Oregon hospitals within the next week or so. Health care workers, who are first in line to get the vaccine, could begin receiving it as early as Wednesday.

The vaccine is still awaiting approval for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 6

Benton: 34

Clackamas: 185

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 8

Coos: 6

Crook: 19

Curry: 7

Deschutes: 108

Douglas: 18

Grant: 4

Hood River: 21

Jackson: 82

Jefferson: 21

Josephine: 36

Klamath: 40

Lake: 7

Lane: 85

Lincoln: 11

Linn: 63

Malheur: 23

Marion: 175

Morrow: 14

Multnomah: 289

Polk: 25

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 5

Umatilla: 38

Union: 10

Wasco: 17

Washington: 198

Yamhill: 52

OHA released the following information about the 16 Oregonians who died: