Oregon reports 1,610 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more people have died of complications from the virus.
The new cases bring the statewide total to 91,421 cases so far during the pandemic.
Thirty-two of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases on Friday. Multnomah County had the most with 289 followed by Washington County with 198 and Clackamas County with 185.
Oregon's case numbers have been on the rise throughout the fall season, with record-high weekly case numbers the past seven weeks straight.
The number of coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations have also been setting records in recent weeks.
The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,138 people on Friday.
There were 576 coronavirus patients hospitalized across Oregon, the same number as Thursday, and 128 of them are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one more than yesterday.
As the state's coronavirus situation worsens with the cold weather, there is some good news.
Thousands of doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive at Oregon hospitals within the next week or so. Health care workers, who are first in line to get the vaccine, could begin receiving it as early as Wednesday.
The vaccine is still awaiting approval for emergency use from the Food and Drug Administration.
Here are the counties with new cases:
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 34
- Clackamas: 185
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 19
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 108
- Douglas: 18
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 21
- Jackson: 82
- Jefferson: 21
- Josephine: 36
- Klamath: 40
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 85
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 63
- Malheur: 23
- Marion: 175
- Morrow: 14
- Multnomah: 289
- Polk: 25
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 38
- Union: 10
- Wasco: 17
- Washington: 198
- Yamhill: 52
OHA released the following information about the 16 Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 1,123rd COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,124th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,125th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,126th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,127th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 29 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,128th COVID-19 death was a 55-year-old woman in Jackson County who became symptomatic on Dec. 3, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,129th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,130th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 9 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,131st COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,132nd COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,133rd COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,134th COVID-19 death was a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 9 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,135th COVID-19 death was a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,136th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 1,137th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 1,138th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.