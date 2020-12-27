Oregon reports 1,416 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths, uptick in hospitalizations

Health officials said Sunday that 20 more patients were hospitalized with coronavirus compared to Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Sunday that coronavirus had claimed the lives of five Oregonians bringing the death toll in the state to 1,427.

Health officials also reported 1,416 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. The new cases bring the state's total to 109,725.

The county with the highest new cases reported was Marion County with 362.

Here is a list of cases reported on Sunday by county:

Benton (6)

Clackamas (127)

Clatsop (6)

Columbia (6)

Coos (18)

Crook (1)

Curry (8)

Deschutes (34)

Douglas (10)

Gilliam (1)

Hood River (3)

Jackson (67)

Jefferson (2)

Josephine (60)

Klamath (89)

Lane (23)

Lincoln (16)

Linn (16)

Malheur (12)

Marion (362)

Morrow (2)

Multnomah (117)

Polk (44)

Tillamook (3)

Umatilla (29)

Union (3)

Wasco (28)

Washington (280)

Yamhill (43)

Oregon’s 1,423rd COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,424th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,425th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,426th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,427th COVID-19 death was a 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

In their daily report, OHA reported 492 people are hospitalized with coronavirus across Oregon. That is 20 more patients than Saturday. There are 105 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight more than yesterday.

OHA recognizes that these are difficult times and reminds Oregonians that mental and emotional resources are available:

•Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA's Safe + Strong website.