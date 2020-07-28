Oregon reports single-day record 14 new COVID-19 deaths

Oregon's death toll from the coronavirus is now 303 people. The state also reported 342 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths, the most reported in a single day so far during the pandemic. The previous daily high for reported COVID-19 deaths was nine on July 24.

The state’s coronavirus death toll is now 303 people.

“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” said director Patrick Allen. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”

Among the 14 people who most recently died was a 26-year-old Yamhill County man. He’s the first person younger than 30 to die from COVID-19 in Oregon.

The OHA released the following information about the people who died.

A 77-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 19 and died on July 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 79-year-old male in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 20 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 77-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 23 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 94-year-old female in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 54-year-old male in Malheur County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 15 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 26-year-old male in Yamhill County who died in his residence on July 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. A 91-year-old female in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on July 26. Location of death and presence of underlying medical conditions are being confirmed. An 88-year-old male in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 25 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions. A 78-year-old female in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. A 64-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed. An 82-year-old female in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 26. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. An 87-year-old male in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. A 66-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old female in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 25. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Health officials also announced 342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The counties with the most new cases were Umatilla (75) and Multnomah (74). Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases.

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 15

Clatsop: 3

Coos: 3

Crook: 2

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 7

Douglas: 2

Harney: 1

Jackson: 10

Jefferson: 9

Josephine: 9

Klamath: 2

Lane: 6

Linn: 5

Malheur: 15

Marion: 40

Morrow: 7

Multnomah: 74

Polk: 13

Umatilla: 75

Washington: 31

Yamhill: 9