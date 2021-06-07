Oregon reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 125 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The new cases brings the state’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 203,374.
The death toll remains at 2,694.
OHA has revised quarantine guidance, shortening the recommended quarantine time. A person who has been exposed to the virus is advised to quarantine for 10 days, or only 7 days if you receive a negative COVID-19 test.
However, the shortened quarantine is not recommended for people in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities.
OHA said that the safest option is a 14-day quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated with two shots, if necessary, and the two weeks after the final dose, do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. However, if someone develops COVID-19 symptoms, it is still recommended that they isolate and seek out a test to know for sure.
Cases
The cases reported on Monday were found in the following counties:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Harney (2), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (4), Lane (14), Linn (6), Morrow (2), Multnomah (37), Polk (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (2), Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
There are 206 people across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is eight more than was reported on Sunday. There are 50 people in intensive care units with the virus, which is eight fewer than was reported on Sunday.
Vaccinations in Oregon
As of Monday, 1,939,623 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,286,813 who have had at least one dose.
To date, 2,852,235 doses of Pfizer, 2,168,120 doses of Moderna and 299,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 106,671. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA website.