Oregon reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 125 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The new cases brings the state’s total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 203,374.



The death toll remains at 2,694.



OHA has revised quarantine guidance, shortening the recommended quarantine time. A person who has been exposed to the virus is advised to quarantine for 10 days, or only 7 days if you receive a negative COVID-19 test.



However, the shortened quarantine is not recommended for people in high-risk settings like long-term care facilities.



OHA said that the safest option is a 14-day quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated with two shots, if necessary, and the two weeks after the final dose, do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. However, if someone develops COVID-19 symptoms, it is still recommended that they isolate and seek out a test to know for sure.