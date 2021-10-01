Oregon reports 1,225 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon health officials say that the statewide vaccination total has passed 97,000 doses administered.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began to 125,683.

In addition to the case count, the state reported two Oregonians died, raising the death toll to 1,605.

OHA reported 18 fewer hospitalizations on Sunday compared to the previous day. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 3 more than yesterday.

On the vaccination front, health officials said 8,648 new doses of the coronavirus vaccine were added to the state’s immunization registry. Of that total, 6,505 vaccine doses were administered on January 9 and 2,143 were administered on previous days but entered by providers on January 9, OHA said.

Marion County and Multnomah County had the highest case counts reported Sunday. Here is a list of the cases per county: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).

Two more deaths were reported. Oregon’s 1604th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on December 29 and died on January 7 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.