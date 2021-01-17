Oregon reports 1,173 COVID-19 cases, 41 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported another 41 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in its daily update Saturday.

The latest reported cases bring the state's total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 132,412. The state's death toll has risen to 1,799.

There are 365 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is 22 fewer than the number reported on Friday. There are 92 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than reported on Friday.

The reported COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (15)

Benton (27)

Clackamas (75)

Clatsop (8)

Columbia (18)

Coos (7)

Crook (20)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (62)

Douglas (16)

Gilliam (1)

Harney (5)

Hood River (14)

Jackson (56)

Jefferson (12)

Josephine (18)

Klamath (56)

Lake (1)

Lane (95)

Lincoln (12)

Linn (37)

Malheur (8)

Marion (117)

Morrow (6)

Multnomah (216)

Polk (23)

Tillamook (5)

Umatilla (70)

Union (9)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (12)

Washington (125)

Wheeler (1)

Yamhill (23)

OHA is also reporting regularly on the number of vaccines administered in the state. On Saturday, it reported 16,117 new doses of the vaccine had been added to the state immunization registry.

To date, the state has administered a total of 189,190 vaccine doses out of the 335,075 it has received. At least 17,703 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

OHA is close to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of ensuring 12,000 vaccinations a day. The governor set the goal of meeting this benchmark within two weeks of Jan. 4.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

The following information was released about the 41 people who died:

Oregon’s 1,759 COVID-19 death was a 32-year-old man in Marion County who died Dec. 30 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,760 COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 8 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,761 COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Jan. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,762 COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,763 COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,764 COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 11 at Tuality Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,765 COVID-19 death was a 44-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,766 COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,767 COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,768 COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,769 COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,770 COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,771 COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,772 COVID-19 death was a 100-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 12 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,773 COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,774 COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,775 COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,776 COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,777 COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 31 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,778 COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,779 COVID-19 death was a 51-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Jan. 7 at Oregon Health and Sciences University. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1780th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Jan. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,781 COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,782 COVID-19 death was a 61-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,783 COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 20 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,784 COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,785 COVID-19 death was a 56-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 30 at St. Anthony Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,786 COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,787 COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,788 COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 12 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,789 COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,790 COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,791 COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 13 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,792 COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 13 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,793 COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Jan. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,794 COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 10 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,795 COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,796 COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 8. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,797 COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,798 COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who died on Jan. 7 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.