Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 373 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed 646 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday announced 11 more people in the state have died of COVID-19 and another 373 tested positive.

The statewide death toll is now at 646 people.

There have been 40,810 known cases in Oregon since the pandemic hit the state in late February.

OHA released the following information about the people who died:

An 83-year-old man in Baker County tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 18, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions. A 74-year-old man in Malheur County tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Oct. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions. A 77-year-old man in Malheur County tested positive on Sept.15 and died on Oct. 6, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 11, in her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 94-year-old woman in Lane County tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct.4. Presence of underlying conditions and place of death are being confirmed. A 96-year-old woman in Washington County tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 20, in her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old woman in Linn County tested positive on Oct.12 and died on Oct.15, in her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 53-year-old man in Umatilla County tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 19, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 57-year-old man in Malheur County tested positive on Sept.16 and died on Oct. 17, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions. A 64-year-old man in Douglas County tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 17, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Oct. 18, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

The counties with the most new cases on Thursday were the state's most populous, Multnomah and Washington: