Oregon reports 1,048 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,048 new and presumptive coronavirus cases on Sunday. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 93,853.

Cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (15), Coos (11), Crook (7), Curry (14), Deschutes (39), Douglas (20), Hood River (13), Jackson (90), Jefferson (17), Josephine (11), Klamath (28), Lake (1), Lane (88), Lincoln (12), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (150), Morrow (4), Multnomah (172), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (2), Wasco (9), Washington (108), Yamhill (17).

OHA also reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19. This raised the state’s death toll to 1,155.

Oregon’s 1,150th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 10 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,151st COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 4 and died Dec. 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,152nd COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,153rd COVID-19 death was a 98-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 12 at home. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,154th COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 10 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,155th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 25 and died Dec. 11 at home. He had underlying conditions.

On Dec. 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 1,036th COVID-19 death as a 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive Nov. 20, a press release said. The woman has not died and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate the error.

OHA also provided an update on Sunday on the coronavirus hospitalizations statewide.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon is 535, which is 12 fewer than Saturday. There are 125 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Saturday.