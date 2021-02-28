Oregon reports 0 new deaths on 1 year anniversary of first COVID-19 case

OHA reported 292 cases and 0 new deaths in its daily report on Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report on Sunday, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 0 new deaths and 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

With the additional 292 cases, the state’s total number of infections has risen to 155,597 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, marked by the first case which was announced by OHA one year ago on February 28, 2020.

Gov. Kate Brown released a statement on the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case diagnosis. It said, in part:

“For so many Oregonians, after living through the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, flooding, severe winter weather, and a long-overdue reckoning on racism and racial justice, our lives are far different than they were on February 28, one year ago.



“Through it all, I have been inspired by the way Oregonians have pulled together and helped one another. Because of your smart choices to protect friends and family, Oregon has maintained some of the lowest infection, hospitalization, and death rates in the nation throughout the pandemic.



“Today, I want to take a moment to say: Thank you, Oregon.”

The new cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (7)

Clackamas (26)

Columbia (4)

Coos (10)

Curry (3)

Deschutes (6)

Douglas (11)

Grant (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (21)

Jefferson (3)

Josephine (3)

Klamath (2)

Lake (1)

Lane (36)

Lincoln (1)

Linn (4)

Malheur (1)

Marion (52)

Morrow (2)

Multnomah (25)

Polk (11)

Umatilla (8)

Washington (42)

Yamhill (10)

The number of people hospitalized fell from 148 to 134 from Saturday to Sunday. There are 26 patients in intensive care unit beds across Oregon, which is five fewer than was reported on Saturday.