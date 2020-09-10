Oregon reports single-day high of 484 new COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 11 more deaths, bringing the state's coronavirus death toll up to 594 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Thursday reported 484 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, a single-day record for the state since the pandemic began. The new cases bring Oregon’s total coronavirus case count to 36,116.

The previous record for most daily new cases was 457, which was reported on Sept. 25.

In addition to the record case count, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 11 more deaths. The most deaths reported in a single day in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic was 14 on July 28. The state’s COVID-19 death toll is up to 594 people.

One reason for Thursday’s high case count was a workplace outbreak at Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath County. Fifty-nine COVID-19 cases have been linked to the business. That includes workers, close contacts and household members of people who work there.

OHA said most coronavirus cases continue to be traced back to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings. The public health agency, in its weekly report published Wednesday, reported 72 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon. OHA also released results of two statewide surveys that found about 50% of Oregonians attended four or more social gatherings in the past two weeks, with 20% attending a gathering of more than 10 people.

Thursday’s record case number also highlights a concerning trend for Oregon health officials, who said earlier this week known COVID-19 cases have increased by 25% since the end of August.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Thursday with 82. Lane County, where the University of Oregon is dealing with an uptick of students testing positive for COVID-19, reported the second-most cases with 71. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the newly reported cases.

Baker: 1

Benton: 11

Clackamas: 31

Columbia: 8

Coos: 1

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 17

Douglas: 9

Gilliam: 1

Hood River: 3

Jackson: 17

Jefferson: 11

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 44

Lane: 71

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 20

Malheur: 16

Marion: 31

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 82

Polk: 5

Umatilla: 18

Union: 2

Wasco: 4

Washington: 58

Yamhill: 12

OHA released the following information about the 11 people who died: