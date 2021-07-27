Oregon reports 1,032 new COVID cases, highest daily total since April

The delta variant is estimated to make up 80% of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Tuesday. This is the highest daily case count since April 23 when OHA reported 1,020 new cases of the virus.

The delta variant is estimated to make up 80% of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, according to State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. He said the delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in the state.

“Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Sidelinger.

Sidelinger said the OHA is reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated masking guidelines "to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon based on the increased cases and hospitalizations we are facing here in Oregon.”

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New cases

There have been 216,875 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Marion and Umatilla counties had the highest number of new cases reported Tuesday with 112, followed by Jackson County with 107.

OHA said the new cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (13), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (35), Douglas (63), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (107), Jefferson (19), Josephine (19), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (92), Lincoln (13), Linn (27), Malheur (9), Marion (112), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (24), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (112), Union (19), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (98) and Yamhill (30).

Hospitalizations

There are 259 people with coronavirus in the hospital, which is 52 more than Monday. There are 77 people with coronavirus in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 more than Monday.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,644,312 doses of Pfizer, 1,779,091 doses of Moderna and 179,508 single-doses of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 2,474,186 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a vaccine series.

Deaths

Health officials released the following information about the five deaths reported Tuesday: