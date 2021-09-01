Oregon reports 2,827 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

OHA reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases and 23 deaths in its daily report Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — New daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all increased over the past week, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and the surge statewide does not appear to be slowing down. OHA reported 2,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths across the state in its daily report Wednesday.

Weekly report

OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, showing increases across the board in terms of new daily case counts, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 16,252 new cases during the week of Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 29, a 10% increase over the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 1,000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 601 the week prior, also the eighth consecutive week of increases.

There were 119 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 87 reported the previous week. This was the highest weekly death toll since January 2021.

Douglas County had the highest case rate in the state with more than 938 cases per 100,000 people. Multnomah County, the most populous in Oregon, had the lowest case rate with more than 155 cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to increase in Oregon. There are 1,178 people with COVID-19 hospitalized with 358 in ICU beds, both increases from Tuesday.

There are 52 available adult ICU beds and 326 non-ICU hospital beds available statewide, or 8% availability.

Cases

New cases were reported Wednesday in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (13), Benton (21), Clackamas (286), Clatsop (24), Columbia (21), Coos (57), Crook (19), Curry (27), Deschutes (209), Douglas (154), Grant (5), Harney (14), Hood River (20), Jackson (251), Jefferson (22), Josephine (120), Klamath (45), Lake (6), Lane (223), Lincoln (53), Linn (141), Malheur (85), Marion (254), Morrow (7), Multnomah (263), Polk (93),Sherman (5), Tillamook (26), Umatilla (79), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (18), Washington (184) and Yamhill (55).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 2,634,870 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,407,200 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.