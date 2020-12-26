Oregon Health Authority reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 612 cases

Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in the state in Saturday's daily report.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released its daily report on Saturday and reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 612 new or presumptive positive cases of the virus.

Presumptive positive cases are considered people who have had known contact with a positive case and are exhibiting symptoms but have not had a positive diagnostic test.

The new cases bring the state's total infections to 108,326 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 472 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is unchanged from Dec. 25. There are 97 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds which is six fewer than the day before.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity, according to OHA.

The new cases reported on Saturday are in the following counties:

Baker (7)

Benton (18)

Columbia (15)

Crook (14)

Deschutes (68)

Douglas (9)

Harney (1)

Hood River (6)

Jefferson (33)

Lane (89)

Linn (26)

Marion (3)

Morrow (6)

Multnomah (271)

Tillamook (9)

Umatilla (37)

