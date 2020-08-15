Oregon Health Authority reports 412 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

The latest numbers bring the state's total cases to 23,018 since the beginning of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 412 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in its daily update.

This brings the number of total infections across the state to 23,018 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The virus has also claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 386, according to OHA.

Oregon’s 386th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14, at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties:

Baker (1)

Benton (4)

Clackamas (38)

Clatsop (2)

Columbia (3)

Crook (1)

Curry (2)

Deschutes (10)

Douglas (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (6)

Jefferson (12)

Josephine (2)

Klamath (2)

Lane (6)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (13)

Malheur (25)

Marion (75)

Morrow (8)

Multnomah (79)

Polk (6)

Umatilla (36)

Union (1)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (2)

Washington (56)

Yamhill (13)